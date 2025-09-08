  • home icon
  • Former WWE Champion's Son is Upset at Triple H for Disrespecting His Father

Former WWE Champion's Son is Upset at Triple H for Disrespecting His Father

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 08, 2025 02:44 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

A former WWE Champion has been poorly booked under Triple H's regime. Hence, his son has now spoken up about it.

AJ Styles joined the WWE in 2016 in a move that shocked fans. Immediately upon arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, Styles was featured in some big rivalries against Chris Jericho and John Cena. He even won the WWE Championship twice. He is also a former United States and Intercontinental Champion. However, in recent years, Styles' booking has been questionable ever since Triple H took over creative control of the company. He has not been able to win a single title under The Game's regime.

Recently, a fan commented on one of AJ Styles' posts about how he is upset with the way The Game is disrespecting The Phenomenal One. Styles' son, Ajay Covell Jones, responded to the fan in agreement.

Triple H Criticized for Recent Storylines

While WWE has been able to sell out arenas for all its shows, its storylines have not gotten any better. Apart from the current Seth Rollins and CM Punk storyline, no other feuds seem to stand out.

Speaking on Konnan's Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno stated that WWE shows haven't been good as of late. However, they still manage to get decent pops from the crowd since the production quality is "excellent."

"Right now, the shows have been kind of lame, you know? Like creatively, they've been in a rut, but for some reason, as lame as the shows have been, the pops in the crowd in the arena are still very, very live. Like the crowd's never flat, you know? It's just well produced, like the production quality is excellent. Just right now, there's just not a really good storyline to sink your teeth into except until like getting Becky Lynch involved with CM Punk," Disco said.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H will book AJ Styles to win a title before the latter's retirement.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
