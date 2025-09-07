Triple H under fire despite successful AJ Lee return on WWE SmackDown

Triple H struck gold by convincing AJ Lee to return to the WWE, creating a viral and unforgettable moment this past Friday on SmackDown. However, it's not enough for a longtime veteran to praise The King of Kings for the year the company is having.

For the first time since the Attitude Era, pro wrestling has reached mainstream status. Legends and high-profile celebrities are watching at ringside during major events, while the company is making a lot of money.

Speaking on Konnan's Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared that he hasn't been a fan of WWE's recent storylines. He's amazed by how the company has been selling out arenas, but they can't seem to create compelling stories outside of the CM Punk-Seth Rollins feud. It added another layer with AJ Lee's return after more than 10 years.

"Right now, the shows have been kind of lame, you know? Like creatively, they've been in a rut, but for some reason, as lame as the shows have been, the pops in the crowd in the arena are still very, very live. Like the crowd's never flat, you know? It's just well produced, like the production quality is excellent. Just right now, there's just not a really good storyline to sink your teeth into except until like getting Becky Lynch involved with CM Punk," Disco said.

John Cena's heel turn has been panned by fans, and the biggest wrestling company in the world hasn't had a captivating storyline since The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes' stories ended.

Disco Inferno won't credit Logan Paul for WWE's mainstream appeal

In the same episode of Keepin' It 100, one fan implied that WWE's recent success is due to bringing in a popular social media star like Logan Paul. However, Disco Inferno didn't want to give all the credit to Paul because WWE has found the formula on how to go viral on social media.

"It's not just Logan Paul. It's Logan Paul, it's Roman (Reigns). It's like all the guys in that roster. The fact that they've gone viral, they're all going viral on social media and they're hot, and it's the way TKO is backing it with that machine, the marketing machine and stuff, you know? It's just the WWE is just a machine with a lot of like weapons in its arsenal," Disco said.

While Paul is a divisive figure for pro wrestling fans and social media in general, there's no arguing that he's one of the most recognizable people on the internet today.

