Triple H sends a huge message to WWE fans as SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 goes on air

Triple H kicked things off at SummerSlam 2025 Night Two and sent a very brief message to the crowd in attendance to hype them up before the second night kicked off.The King of Kings, Triple H, came out and let the fans in attendance know exactly where they were: at the biggest SummerSlam in history. While it should be noted that the SummerSlam 1992 show at Wembley Stadium is the highest single-day attendance in the event's history, WWE now counts two-day attendances as one combined attendance. For example, two days with 50,000 crowds will be presented as 100,000. Revenue-wise, no SummerSlam in history is likely to come close.Triple H welcomed the fans to SummerSlam, telling them they were a part of the biggest one in WWE history. He was only there for a moment before setting the stage for the opening match.This was followed up by the highly anticipated Women's World Championship match as Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and then the titleholder Naomi came out. All three women have been on fire in WWE lately.As of this writing, the attendance hasn't been mentioned, but rest assured, in terms of combined attendance and revenue, this will be the biggest SummerSlam in history, at least from WWE's point of view.The Game made it short and simple.