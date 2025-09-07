  • home icon
WWE Hall of Famer calls for change regarding Logan Paul: "Time has changed" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Sep 07, 2025 01:51 GMT
What is next for Logan Paul? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Logan Paul? (via WWE.com)

WWE star Logan Paul has been rising in the ranks of the company shurprisingly fast, considering how he is relatively new to the business. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, the most popular criticism against him at this point is not sensible.

Despite starting out in the company just a few years ago, Logan already has won the WWE United States Championship belt once and has had matches with some of the biggest names in the company. His fight against Roman Reigns was one of the most outstanding ones so far, putting him on the radar of many veterans. His most recent bout with John Cena further solidified his talent.

Logan's fast rise has at times been criticized, with some pointing out that he never went through the journey to being a top star. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:

"We got to get away from that. Time has changed. You know that. I have heard that so much, he never paid any dues, how many arenas did he sell out, and all that. We gotta let that go, you know that."

The WWE Hall of Famer was very impressed with Logan Paul

According to Teddy Long, the Maverick's match against John Cena at Clash in Paris is indicative of Logan having a great career ahead of him.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy stated:

"There is really nothing to say. I mean, Bill (Apter) just said it all, you know, and I agree. Logan Paul is gonna certainly be a big star. And I think for John Cena to work with and pass the torch, you know, it couldn't have went any better than that." [0:58 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Logan Paul down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb

