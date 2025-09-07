WWE Hall of Famer shares his honest thoughts about John Cena's match at Clash in Paris (Exclusive)

John Cena faced off against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris, in what was one of the best matches of his retirement run. Hall of Famer Teddy Long was apparently very impressed with the performance, according to his recent comments.
Cena's experience in the ring paired up with Logan Paul's energy made the match a standout on the card, with both stars giving it their all. Despite getting close a few times, Logan was ultimately taken down in the final seconds of the match and pinned by Cena. Nevertheless, the bout showcased the Maverick's talent again and proved that he belonged to the pro-wrestling business.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long had the following to say when asked about his opinion of the match.
"There is really nothing to say. I mean, Bill (Apter) just said it all, you know, and I agree. Logan Paul is gonna certainly be a big star. And I think for John Cena to work with and pass the torch, you know, it couldn't have went any better than that." [0:58 onwards]
When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!
What did Bill Apter say about the WWE Clash in Paris match?
Teddy Long's opinion of the WWE match between John Cena and Logan Paul was quite similar to that of veteran journalist Bill Apter.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter had said:
"His match against John Cena at Clash in Paris was the student and the teacher, and Logan Paul being guided by John Cena. It was one of the finest matches I have seen in years. Logan Paul is going to be, he is close to it, he is going to be a major major major superstar in our business. He really is. He is incredible."
With Logan still having a long career ahead of him in WWE, it remains to be seen what he does next.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!