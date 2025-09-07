Logan Paul's match with John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris prompts veteran to make a major prediction (Exclusive)

WWE Clash in Paris featured some stellar matches, and Logan Paul's bout with John Cena was especially entertaining. This has prompted veteran journalist Bill Apter to make a prediction about the Maverick.
Despite Logan being a relative newcomer in the wrestling business, he has managed to draw attention to himself due to his exceptional skills in the ring. His match at Clash in Paris served as another example of his extraordinary talent in the squared circle, where he was able to keep up with even Cena. According to Apter, this is a clear indicator that Logan is in for a successful career in the company.
Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:
"His match against John Cena at Clash in Paris was the student and the teacher, and Logan Paul being guided by John Cena. It was one of the finest matches I have seen in years. Logan Paul is going to be, he is close to it, he is going to be a major major major superstar in our business. He really is. He is incredible."
When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!
WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer also commented on the match
Like Bill Apter, Tommy Dreamer was also very impressed with both stars' performance in the match.
Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE veteran talked about how John Cena seemed younger in the match based on his agility. He also praised Logan Paul's part in making the bout entertaining.
"John Cena put on a wonderful performance," Dreamer stated. "I literally had to go up and look up his age, just because of another [impressive] match. Him and Cody, perhaps one of the greatest John Cena matches of all time. I would say this Logan Paul [match] would be about two or three for John Cena performances. Excellent match. One of Logan Paul's better matches of his career. The two guys brought it."
With Logan Paul just getting started in WWE, it remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.
If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video
These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!