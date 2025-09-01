Logan Paul Match in John Cena's Top Three WWE Performances, Tommy Dreamer Thinks

John Cena defeated Logan Paul in his final WWE match in Europe at Clash in Paris on August 31. According to wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer, the bout was among the best of Cena's 25-year WWE career.

Cena plans to retire from in-ring competition in December. During his first-ever singles match with Paul, the 48-year-old performed AJ Styles' Styles Clash and several other moves he had never used.

On Busted Open, Dreamer said Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship loss against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam was one of his greatest matches ever. He also had high praise for the 17-time World Champion's latest contest with Paul.

"John Cena put on a wonderful performance," Dreamer stated. "I literally had to go up and look up his age, just because of another [impressive] match. Him and Cody, perhaps one of the greatest John Cena matches of all time. I would say this Logan Paul [match] would be about two or three for John Cena performances. Excellent match. One of Logan Paul's better matches of his career. The two guys brought it."

Cena's 26-minute Clash in Paris match with Paul was the longest of the night. In the main event, Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Tommy Dreamer on Logan Paul's future after facing John Cena

Although Cena beat Paul both in the ring and in the pre-match war of words, Tommy Dreamer still has high hopes for The Maverick.

In Dreamer's opinion, Paul is a "natural" as a WWE star and thinks the 30-year-old benefited from sharing the ring with an all-time great.

"The athletic performance, all that he does, he's a natural for this industry. He really and truly is. The sky is the limit. John Cena put him over promo-wise, like he should. He destroyed him promo-wise, but then at the end of the day, guess what? Logan Paul hung in a great match. Surprised that it wasn't main event on paper, but when I saw the result of what happened in the main event, not surprised that they went that route."

In the same podcast, Dreamer addressed whether AJ Lee could return after Becky Lynch attacked CM Punk at Clash in Paris.

