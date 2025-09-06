  • home icon
  • BREAKING: AJ Lee returns in shocking twist after leaving WWE amidst controversy after 10 years

BREAKING: AJ Lee returns in shocking twist after leaving WWE amidst controversy after 10 years

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 06, 2025 02:13 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

AJ Lee is officially back in WWE after nearly 4,000 days, i.e, 10+ years. While it was expected, the entire scenario happened in a rather shocking twist in the main event of SmackDown tonight.

Becky Lynch was on SmackDown this week, and General Manager Nick Aldis specifically instructed her not to cause any trouble. She reassured him that it wouldn't be the case, although everyone knew she was lying. Even Seth Rollins appeared on SmackDown despite being a RAW star and introduced his wife, Becky Lynch, seemingly with the intention of hijacking the show. When CM Punk came out, she continued to taunt him despite him telling her that he could call Bayley, Rhea Ripley, or one of his "sisters" from Chicago to put a beatdown on Becky Lynch.

Becky continued to taunt him with slaps, and he assured her that he would never hit a woman, but he knew somebody who would, and that somebody was, of course, his wife, AJ Lee. She returned after 10 years when she retired amid all the legal controversies that Punk was facing with WWE at that point. In her first WWE appearance in a decade, she took Becky Lynch out, hugged CM Punk, and embraced the ovation from the Chicago crowd to end the show.

It should be noted that nagging injuries to the neck (and a previously herniated disc) are also the reason why the former three-time Divas Champion retired prematurely. Naturally, the legal controversy between Punk and WWE made things a lot harder for her to work there, but she ultimately left after having a brief but extremely fulfilling and impactful career.

AJ Lee will now likely team up with her husband for a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza, although WWE fans will be hoping to see more of her in a few dream matches.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
