"A lot" of AEW stars are reportedly upset over uncertainty about their All In appearance

AEW's highly anticipated show, All In, is gearing up to be one of the most exciting shows in the promotion's history. However, it looks like the wrestlers are not notably excited about the show.

With five confirmed matches so far, the show has made the fans really excited. The main event bout is set to feature MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship. Another match features FTR squaring off against The Young Bucks in a showdown for the tag team titles.

Additionally, the women's division is set to deliver a four-way match with Hikaru Shida defending her title against Toni Storm, Saraya and a yet to be determined oppponent.

According to an exclusive story by SEScoops, AEW wrestlers have voiced their concerns about the booking choices.

"A lot ..... are upset about Wembley," one wrestler told SEScoops. "Maybe if it were just Wembley, it would be different. But with everything that's happened over the last year, it's becoming the one major issue. People want to know if they're going to London, what the card is going to be ... it's a show everyone wants to be on. It's like our WrestleMania 3, or maybe our WrestleMania 1, but there isn't any urgency. People are scared we aren't going to live up to this moment," as stated in the article.

Two AEW stars reportedly can't appear at All In

Since the announcement of the AEW All In at the Wembley stadium, the ticket sales have taken off, breaking numerous records. However, two of AEW's top British stars appear to be sidelined due to injuries.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Jamie Hayter and PAC both won't be available for the show due to their injuries. While Hayter sustained her injury in her match at Double or Nothing against Toni Storm, PAC's recent ring return was brief, cut short by his own injury.

UK wrestling fans will likely be disappointed because they won't be seeing their home country stars in the highly anticipated show, All In.

