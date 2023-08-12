Two popular stars were reportedly planned to appear at AEW All In

While AEW All In is shaping up to be one of the biggest pro-wrestling shows of all time, two fan-favorite stars will reportedly not be involved despite previously being planned.

Since the announcement of the Wembley show, ticket sales have continued to break record after record. Even before any matches were officially announced, All In had already shown promise in terms of attendance. With a few matches being announced so far, the numbers are only expected to grow further.

However, two popular stars will reportedly not be in the show owing ot their injuries. Jamie Hayter and Pac have had promising runs in the company so far. When Hayter was still the women's champion, she sustained an injury that led to her losing against Toni Storm at Double or Nothing in order to pass on her belt. Since then, she has been absent from the active scene.

Pac's return a few weeks ago has also been short-lived, with him leaving the ring due to an injury. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, there were hopes that both of them would show up at Wembley. Pac had also been planned in the card itself, although his injury has ensured he will not be back anytime soon.

Another major star has made himself available for AEW All In

With the full card still incomplete, Will Ospreay has made it clear he is open to an invitation.

During the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, the NJPW legend was asked whether he would be interested in participating at AEW All In. He responded:

"Listen, the date's free. I'm wrestling Shingo the day before ... Honestly, I would love to. Once again, I don't work here. Nothing would make me feel prouder, as an Englishman who has flown the flag for my country even in the good and bad times, to celebrate it in Wembley Stadium ... I would just love that," said Ospreay.

He further added:

"It's down to Tony [Khan]. I hope we can work something out. It would be incredible. It'd be a blessing, especially for my country, "he added. "I love our scene, I love our fanbase. It's so cool that a grand scale show is going to happen literally 40 minutes from my house. I'm going to be there regardless, I'll come watch." (H/T WrestlingInc)

As of now, it remains to be seen if the Aerial Assassin will show up at AEW All In for a banger match.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee