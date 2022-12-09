"A lot of Wednesdays after that!" - Twitter claims top superstar could lure Sasha Banks to sign with AEW after reports of huge rumor

Wrestling fans on Twitter believe that Kenny Omega could lure Sasha Banks to sign with AEW.

According to a recent report, Banks is set to be a part of the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. The same show will feature the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion, former WWE star KAIRI.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega will return to New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he is set to challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.

Reacting to the idea of Omega and Banks being on the same show, fans believe that the former AEW World Champion could lure The Boss to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

.. @JoshDcore @DrainBamager And probably the same show January 11th. LFG @DrainBamager And probably the same show January 11th. LFG

Jolly ole saint Nick🎄🎄🎅🦌🎄🎄 @StandrdNick @DrainBamager Yeeeaaaahhhh, really makes you think about whether or not we might see her pop up somewhere before then. @DrainBamager Yeeeaaaahhhh, really makes you think about whether or not we might see her pop up somewhere before then.

David Glass @DavidJGlass96 Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Kenny Omega and Sasha Banks will be on the same show on January 4th next year. That's crazy. Kenny Omega and Sasha Banks will be on the same show on January 4th next year. That's crazy. Omega gonna finalize getting the DAWG out of Mercedes, and land his big dream of having Kairi on AEW shows at the same time when they all talk backstage, I’m calling it now. twitter.com/drainbamager/s… Omega gonna finalize getting the DAWG out of Mercedes, and land his big dream of having Kairi on AEW shows at the same time when they all talk backstage, I’m calling it now. twitter.com/drainbamager/s…

Ric Flair believes Sasha Banks won't go to AEW

Ric Flair has previously worked alongside Sasha Banks in WWE. His daughter, Charlotte Flair, is on good terms with The Boss and is her fellow Horsewomen in WWE.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair stated that there are chances of Banks returning to WWE instead of signing with AEW. He mentioned how the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been training in Mexico and recalled talking to her.

Flair said:

"Absoutley [can't imagine Sasha Banks not winding up back in WWE]. She wouldn't go there [AEW]. She's been in Mexico wrestling too. I talked to her. I've talked to her a couple times. [Betting that she would wind up back in WWE?] Yeah, if she likes to do anything, she's looking at outside options. [...] I hope that she gets back in the business."

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE earlier this year due to a creative dispute over the women's tag team division. Since then, she has been focusing on her career outside of professional wrestling and even wrapped up shooting for her first film.

Upon her WWE walkout, The Boss was forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Naomi.

Do you think Sasha Banks could sign with AEW in 2023? Sound off in the comment section.

