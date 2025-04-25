A major first-ever move for AEW

AEW will make history with its first-ever move into a major market. This is something that will excite many wrestling fans, not just in the United States.

There are a lot of wrestlers from Mexico in All Elite Wrestling. From Bandido to Dralistico and Hologram, the company has a rich Mexican heritage. They have just announced that they will host a show in Mexico for the first time in collaboration with CMLL.

Taking to X/Twitter, the company announced that the first-ever Grand Slam Mexico will take place in Mexico City on June 18.

“MEXICO CITY — Get ready! For the first time, AEW arrives in Mexico City, in collaboration with @CMLL_OFICIAL, to bring #AEWGrandSlamMexico to the historic Arena México on Wednesday, June 18. Tickets will go on sale THIS SATURDAY, April 26 at 10 am CT!” they wrote.

AEW star Ricochet makes fun of Mexican wrestlers and others

Ricochet has taken his heel persona to another level since the past few months. After turning heel, he has gone the extra mile to ensure that many fans dislike him.

The former WWE star recently took to X/Twitter to poke fun at his current and former colleagues, some of whom included luchadors from Mexico. He mentioned many names and said that he is a better high flyer than all of them.

“A small list of other highflyers that I am better than. 👑 @WillOspreay @ARealFoxx @reymysterio @ReyFenixMx @WesLee_WWE @lucha_angel1 & @DariusMartin612 Komander Hologram @WesLee_WWE @Dragon_Kid_0202 @Liger_NJPW @the_greatsasuke @TherealRVD @joaquinwilde_ @sammyguevara,” he wrote.

Given that All Elite Wrestling will be having its first ever show in Mexico in June, this sets up a nice platform for the former WWE star to pick up a rivalry with the local fans and ensure that other stars from the roster also chime in on this.

