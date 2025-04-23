  • home icon
  Ricochet shares insulting list of major stars he claims he's better than; WWE Legends featured

Ricochet shares insulting list of major stars he claims he’s better than; WWE Legends featured

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 23, 2025 22:48 GMT
Ricochet in action for AEW and WWE
Ricochet in action for AEW and WWE (Photo credits: wwe.com, allelitewrestling.com)

Ricochet has done battle with top wrestling stars around the world for more than two decades. The 36-year-old himself is considered to be one of the best high-flyers the sport has to offer. Now a full-fledged heel in AEW, the former Ric O'Shea is fueling heat from fans and colleagues with his latest audacious claim.

The Future Of Flight earned the nickname for a reason. Ricochet is widely regarded as one of the top high-flyers of the industry, known for his innovative style and finishers such as the 630° Senton, Shooting Star Press, and The People's Moonsault. Also billed as The Highlight of The Night, the 4-time WWE champion was named Best Flying Wrestler of the Decade (2010s) by The Wrestling Observer, and the Best Flying Wrestler for 2011, 2014, 2015. His double rotation Moonsault was named Best Wrestling Maneuver in 2010 and 2011.

Ricochet believes he's a better high-flyer than several WWE Superstars: Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Wes Lee (twice), and Joaquin Wilde. He also named several All Elite colleagues: Will Ospreay, AR Fox, Top Flight, Komander, Hologram, and Sammy Guevara. The rest of the list includes Japanese stars Jushin Thunder Liger, The Great Sasuke, and Dragon Kid, plus Rob Van Dam.

"A small list of other highflyers that I am better than. [crown emoji] @WillOspreay @ARealFoxx @reymysterio @ReyFenixMx @WesLee_WWE @lucha_angel1 & @DariusMartin612 Komander Hologram @WesLee_WWE @Dragon_Kid_0202 @Liger_NJPW @the_greatsasuke @TherealRVD @joaquinwilde_ @sammyguevara," he wrote.
King and Mysterio began working together on the indies and Lucha Underground. Their first singles match saw Rey defeat the former Prince Puma on Lucha Underground's Ultimate Lucha Dos. The current AEW star then won the rematches at XWA and WCPW in 2017.

Ricochet set for first-time-ever match tonight

Ricochet has wrestled dozens of pro wrestlers over the years, but he's never faced Mark Briscoe in one-on-one action. AEW President Tony Khan has just announced the match for tonight's Dynamite in New Orleans.

The One & Only's final WWE match came on the June 14, 2024 Speed episode. The inaugural Speed Champion dropped the title to Andrade.

