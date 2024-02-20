AEW star agrees Ricochet is the best high-flyer in the world; the former United States Champion responds

An AEW star has joined in on the praise for WWE's Ricochet, and now the high-flying ring veteran is responding to the social media talk.

Earlier this week, WWE NXT Superstar Dijak took to X with major praise for his friend Ricochet. He labeled the SmackDown Superstar as the best high-flying wrestler in history and one of the best in-ring talents he's ever seen or worked with.

Another high-flying veteran wrestler took to X and agreed with Dijak's thoughts. Matt Sydal, who currently works for AEW, co-signed Dijak's endorsement in a reply. The former Evan Bourne chimed in with a simple one-word tweet:

"Agreed!," Sydal wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet finally chimed into the discussion following Sydal's reply to Dijak. The Future of Flight gave thanks to his colleagues:

"Thank you guys so much. That is truly an honor [folded hands emoji]," Ricochet wrote.

Expand Tweet

Sydal and Ricochet worked dozens of singles and multi-man matches with each other from 2006 to 2017. Their last match together was a tag team loss to Marty Scurll and Zack Sabre Jr. on September 2, 2017, at PWG's Battle of Los Angeles. Their last singles bout saw Ricochet get the win on August 5, 2017, at OTT's WrestleRama event in Dublin.

Updated AEW TV line-ups for this week

AEW will roll into the final week of February 2024 with the latest build for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, scheduled for Sunday, March 3, from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Wednesday's Dynamite will see the company debut in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the BOK Center. Friday's Rampage will also be taped after Dynamite goes off the air that night. The roster will then travel to the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri, for a live Collision episode on Saturday.

AEW has announced the following updated cards for this week:

DYNAMITE ON FEBRUARY 21 AT THE BOK CENTER IN TULSA

Deonna Purrazzo will be in action

"Timeless" Toni Storm will be in non-title action

FTR vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley

Rob Van Dam, Hook, and Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe, Brian Cage, and Swerve Strickland

Mariah May vs. Anna Jay (taped to air on the February 23 Rampage)

COLLISION ON FEBRUARY 24 AT THE GREAT SOUTHERN BANK ARENA IN SPRINGFIELD:

Serena Deeb will be in action

Thunder Rosa will be in action

Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama

A taping for the March 1 edition of Rampage will also occur on Saturday in Springfield after the live Collision goes off the air. Officials have not announced any matches for the first Rampage of March as of this writing.

Who do you see as the best high-flying pro wrestler in the world? What is your big prediction for Revolution? Sound off in the comments below!