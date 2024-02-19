WWE Superstar has major praise for Ricochet

WWE bills Ricochet as one of its best high-flyers, but now another veteran superstar has opened up with an extremely bold claim.

The Future of Flight began wrestling in 2003 and found significant success with top secondary promotions such as EVOLVE, PWG, Dragon Gate USA, and CHIKARA, in addition to NJPW and Lucha Underground. He finally joined WWE in January 2018 and became the first wrestler to win all of WWE's secondary singles titles.

Dijak previously worked the main roster as RETRIBUTION's T-BAR, but he has been back in NXT as a top heel since October 2022. The 36-year-old is known to be friends with Ricochet and took to X today to give major praise to the two-time PWG BOLA winner.

"I’m just gonna throw this out there because it’s been on my mind lately for whatever reason. In my opinion, @KingRicochet is literally the best high flyer in history. He’s one of the greatest in ring talents I’ve ever seen or wrestled," he wrote.

Ricochet has not responded publicly to Dijak as of this writing.

The two ring veterans have worked four non-Battle Royal matches in WWE since March 7, 2018, when Ricochet defeated Dijak in a NXT dark match. Ricochet then won a TV match in May 2018. Ricochet and The Street Profits defeated Dijak, Shane Thorne, and Nick Miller at a NXT live event in September 2018, and then T-BAR defeated Ricochet on RAW in December 2020.

WWE Legend pitches storyline with CM Punk and Ricochet

Ricochet has often been pushed as an upper mid-card talent on WWE's main roster, but rarely has he come close to the main event scene.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo sees main event potential in the 2022 SmackDown World Cup winner and has pitched a storyline where Ricochet would be CM Punk's right-hand man.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WCW World Champion talked about Punk possibly being the head of a disciplinary committee. Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone added several layers to the storyline, and Russo discussed a repackaging of Ricochet.

"What's his real name? Go with the real name, bro. Like you said, put him in a suit. That would be tremendous, bro. There you go. Put him in a suit, Trevor Mann, 'Ricochet was a video game player, bro, what a joke that was, wasn't it?' You could create so many people; that would be tremendous, bro," he said. [From 10:38 - 11:15]

Ricochet has been wrestling since 2003, and Punk began his career in 1997, but the two ring veterans have never locked up. It appears the only time they have shared a ring was at the 2024 Royal Rumble last month.

What do you think of Dijak's comments about Ricochet? Do you think Ricochet needs a new gimmick? Sound off in the comments below!