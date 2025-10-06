A major name calls WWE "greedy" amid recent criticism

WWE has come under fire as of late. Amid this, a major name has called the promotion "greedy."

Paul Walter Hauser has called out WWE for its greedy practices. The sports entertainment juggernaut has come under heavy criticism as of late. The promotion's advertising tactics have made it a billboard for advertisers. The company's recent deal with ESPN has also come under heavy criticism from fans. To make matters worse, the Stamford-based promotion announced that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia, which didn't please many people. If that wasn't enough to upset fans, the company has also been raising its ticket prices. The ticket prices for the company's biggest show of the year have been priced exorbitantly high. The cheapest ticket available is priced at $854, while the most expensive ticket costs $8,998.

During a recent interview with TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, Paul Walter Hauser, who was a special guest commentator on an episode of AEW Collision, criticized the sports entertainment juggernaut for its incredibly high pricing.

“Times are tougher than they used to be, but the prices are going up. There’s no real humanity from a corporate perspective. To me, that’s like Mr. Potter in It’s a Wonderful Life. You’re getting greedy. Ugly. You’re being ugly by doing that.” [H/T WrestlePurists]

Mark Henry slams WWE for its ticket prices

WWE has been increasing the pricing of its tickets over the past few years. This has helped the promotion achieve record gate numbers every year. However, this strategy hasn't gone down well with many critics and fans.

During an interview on TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, Mark Henry slammed the sports entertainment juggernaut for increasing its ticket prices.

"They need to lower the damn prices. Like, I grew up going to wrestling with my grandmother, and my grandmother was poor, but she saved her money, and she would go to wrestling [show] when I was 9, 12, 13 years old it was like $8. The grandma taking her grandchild to wrestling is almost over, because my grandmother, if she was alive today, she could not afford to take me even into the nosebleeds. She couldn't afford to pay $250 for a ticket," he stated.

It will be interesting to see if this online backlash will cause the WWE to lower its ticket prices in the future.

