"That's not fair" - Mark Henry slams WWE 

Mark Henry has slammed WWE over a big issue. The WWE Hall of Famer doesn't hold back when it comes to his opinions on the state of the wrestling industry.
The former World Heavyweight Champion has criticized the Stamford-based promotion for its soaring ticket prices. Speaking in an interview on TMZ's Inside The Ring, Mark Henry said the company needs to lower the prices.
"They need to lower the damn prices. Like, I grew up going to wrestling with my grandmother, and my grandmother was poor, but she saved her money, and she would go to wrestling when I was 9, 12, 13 years old it was like $8. The grandma taking her grandchild to wrestling is almost over, because my grandmother, if she was alive today, she could not afford to take me even into the nosebleeds. She couldn't afford to pay $250 for a ticket," he stated.
Henry also said that the company needs to bring back live events so that a common fan can afford to watch the show. Mark Henry then mentioned the reason why the sports entertainment giant is not doing many live events.
"The reason that they took the live events away is not because it cost too much and they weren't recouping the money that they spent. They did it because they want you to be like you're in the desert. They want you to be thirsty and say, 'Oh man, I haven't had wrestling in forever. I'mm a drive 150 miles, 200 miles away. I'mma get a hotel and I'm going to have to miss work day and I'm going to have to spend $500 a ticket and to be able to go see wrestling.' That's not fair," he added.
WWE has been called out for its exorbitant prices by fans, with one individual confronting company President Nick Khan over the cost of tickets for attending a show.
Mark Henry pitches heel turn for top star
During the interview, Mark Henry also talked about some of WWE's booking and said that Randy Orton should rise to the top again as a heel.
He said that he doesn't want a babyface Orton to be Champion but The Viper should be in the role of a heel, which is "tailor-made" for him.
The World's Strongest Man added that there is hardly anyone better at playing the bad guy on WWE TV than Orton.
