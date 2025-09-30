Randy Orton gains backing for another iconic heel turn

A WWE Hall of Famer is hoping to see Randy Orton turn heel once again. The Viper is currently aligned with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Wrestling legend Mark Henry was interviewed on the latest episode of TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast and claimed that Randy Orton needed to turn heel again. The World's Strongest Man suggested that Orton was being underutilized and needed to return to his heel persona.

"Some people think he’s being underused right now, and I’m one of those people. But I wouldn’t want Randy to be champion as good guy Randy. I want Randy in the role that’s tailor-made for him—coming in, punting people again, RKO’ing people’s grandmothers and kids, stomping everyone. Let Randy be Randy," said Mark Henry.

Henry also suggested that The Viper was one of the greatest heels in the history of the professional wrestling business.

"That’s Randy Orton. That’s who he is. Let that guy be himself, because he’s so good at it. Can you really say anyone was more definitively a better heel than Randy when he’s a heel?” added Mark Henry. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

It was announced earlier today by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis that Orton and Cody Rhodes would be teaming up to battle The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on this week's edition of the blue brand.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts criticizes WWE for how Randy Orton is booked

Wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts called out WWE recently for how Randy Orton was being utilized on television.

Speaking with Games Hub, the legend stated that the promotion should be doing more with The Apex Predator. Roberts praised Orton as a performer and suggested that the company's creative team should have bigger plans for him on SmackDown.

"There’s several, you know, I don’t stay on top of the product like I should or like I used to anyway. So it’s really unfair for me to even go there, but Randy Orton, he needs more, he could deal with more." He then noted "Oh, Orton is a lot like Jake the Snake. Without a doubt. Just the mannerisms and the way he carries himself," he said.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐬‼️ @wwefan_007 WWE needs to pull the trigger and have Randy turn heel asap. Him looking at the title for 1000 times isn’t gonna do anyone wonders for us fans and for Orton. It needs to paid off

It will be interesting to see if The Legend Killer turns heel on WWE SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

