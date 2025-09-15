Triple H called out for use of 45 year old WWE Superstar

Triple H has been called out several times over the past few years for the way he has utilized many of the current roster. One name that has been brought up recently is Randy Orton, who WWE Hall of Famer Jake &quot;The Snake&quot; Roberts believes has been underutilized by Triple H recently. While speaking with Games Hub, Roberts singled out Orton as someone who could be given a lot more on WWE SmackDown. “There’s several, you know, I don’t stay on top of the product like I should or like I used to anyway. So it’s really unfair for me to even go there, but Randy Orton, he needs more, he could deal with more.” He then noted “Oh, Randy Orton is a lot like Jake the Snake. Without a doubt. Just the mannerisms and the way he carries himself.”John Cena's retirement tour has meant that a lot of eyes have been on Cena over the past year, and even at WrestleMania, Orton's opponent, Kevin Owens, was unable to perform. What could Triple H do to help Randy Orton?Triple H has a lot of ideas when it comes to Randy Orton, and there are several options that he could have moving forward. Orton and Drew McIntyre were part of a story on SmackDown this week, but now that Cody Rhodes has made his return, it's clear that Rhodes has an axe to grind. Orton was about to be Claymore'd through the announce table when Rhodes returned to help him, so there is the option that he could interfere in the match that has now been made at Wrestlepalooza. There is also the option that Randy Orton could step into a story of his own, since it's likely he will now miss the show and instead will be focused on Crown Jewel next month.