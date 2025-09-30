Nick Aldis shares huge announcement ahead of SmackDown

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a massive announcement heading into the upcoming edition of the blue brand. The show will be held at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 3.Building up to the Champion vs. Champion match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel, The American Nightmare was involved in a verbal back-and-forth with The Visionary's ally, Paul Heyman, last week on the blue brand. However, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision also made their way to the squared circle. The duo attacked Rhodes before Randy Orton showed up to make the save.Earlier today, WWE posted a video of Nick Aldis announcing a tag team match between Cody Rhodes &amp; Randy Orton and The Vision's Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed for the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 38-year-old noted that he made the bout official after discussion with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.&quot;Well folks, [it] seems to me that Bronson Reed and Bron Breaker seem to enjoy getting involved in other people's business as of late. And having just wrapped up a phone call with my esteemed colleague Adam Pearce over at Monday Night RAW, we agreed that they can get involved in my business this Friday night on SmackDown. More specifically, they can get involved in Cody Rhodes' business and Randy Orton's business. Because, Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed, you will be taking on the team of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton this Friday night live in Cincinnati, Ohio, for SmackDown. See you Friday, boys. Lace them up tight,&quot; he said.You can check out Nick Aldis' announcement video below:WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis receives major praise from his former managerAustin Idol managed Nick Aldis in NWA. He spoke about the former two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter.Idol stated that he was very happy with Aldis being a part of WWE. He hailed the SmackDown GM, saying that the latter was a sharp dresser, a true professional, a great communicator with excellent mic skills, and a smart person.&quot;I was really happy for him and about that because Nick is a very snappy, sharp dresser. He's always been that way, so he's a great representative in a position like that and very professional. Great communicator. Great mic skills. He's just a smart guy. I'm glad for him. I'm really happy for Nick and his family, Mickie James, and his son, Donovan,&quot; Idol said.Only time will tell if Nick Aldis ever makes a return to in-ring competition.In case you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.