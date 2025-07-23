Nick Aldis' former manager is "really happy" for the WWE SmackDown GM (Exclusive)

Nick Aldis works for WWE as SmackDown's on-screen General Manager. In an exclusive interview, Austin Idol shared his opinion on the 38-year-old's authority figure role.

Aldis made his name in TNA from 2008 to 2017. The British star also enjoyed a successful five-year run in the NWA, where Idol worked as his manager. In 2023, he joined WWE as a backstage producer before becoming a television character.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol only had positive things to say about Aldis' WWE run so far:

"I was really happy for him and about that because Nick is a very snappy, sharp dresser. He's always been that way, so he's a great representative in a position like that, and very professional. Great communicator. Great mic skills. He's just a smart guy. I'm glad for him. I'm really happy for Nick and his family, Mickie James, and his son, Donovan." [10:58 – 11:25]

Watch the video above to hear Idol's thoughts on how Goldberg's WWE retirement match against Gunther ended.

Austin Idol praises Nick Aldis' former TNA rival

Thom Latimer, fka Bram in TNA, formed a tag team with Nick Aldis in 2014 before the two men feuded. In 2024, the 38-year-old defeated EC3 to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Austin Idol is a huge fan of Latimer's work and thinks he is the perfect representative for the NWA:

"He is a tremendous talent. He's a great guy. He's got a body like a Greek god, and he's very smart. He's a really great in-ring technician. I mean, this guy can wrestle, and he's a great guy. I think he's perfect. Well, who would be better? Well, Austin Idol, of course." [8:19 – 8:41]

Idol also addressed how he feels about two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan copying his mannerisms.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use Austin Idol's quotes on Nick Aldis and Thom Latimer.

