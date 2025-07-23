Nick Aldis' former manager is "really happy" for the WWE SmackDown GM (Exclusive)

Nick Aldis works for WWE as SmackDown's on-screen General Manager. In an exclusive interview, Austin Idol shared his opinion on the 38-year-old's authority figure role.
Aldis made his name in TNA from 2008 to 2017. The British star also enjoyed a successful five-year run in the NWA, where Idol worked as his manager. In 2023, he joined WWE as a backstage producer before becoming a television character.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol only had positive things to say about Aldis' WWE run so far:
"I was really happy for him and about that because Nick is a very snappy, sharp dresser. He's always been that way, so he's a great representative in a position like that, and very professional. Great communicator. Great mic skills. He's just a smart guy. I'm glad for him. I'm really happy for Nick and his family, Mickie James, and his son, Donovan." [10:58 – 11:25]
Austin Idol praises Nick Aldis' former TNA rival
Thom Latimer, fka Bram in TNA, formed a tag team with Nick Aldis in 2014 before the two men feuded. In 2024, the 38-year-old defeated EC3 to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.
Austin Idol is a huge fan of Latimer's work and thinks he is the perfect representative for the NWA:
"He is a tremendous talent. He's a great guy. He's got a body like a Greek god, and he's very smart. He's a really great in-ring technician. I mean, this guy can wrestle, and he's a great guy. I think he's perfect. Well, who would be better? Well, Austin Idol, of course." [8:19 – 8:41]
Idol also addressed how he feels about two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan copying his mannerisms.
