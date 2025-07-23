Goldberg should have beaten Gunther at WWE SNME, legend thinks (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 23, 2025 14:59 GMT
Goldberg (left) and Gunther (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Goldberg (left) and Gunther (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Gunther retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Bill Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. In an exclusive interview, legendary wrestler Austin Idol gave his thoughts on the match outcome.

Ad

Idol was a well-known name in the wrestling business in the 1970s and 1980s. The 75-year-old inspired many wrestlers during that time, including Hulk Hogan. Nowadays, he remains involved in the industry as a manager in the NWA.

During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol explained why Goldberg should have won his WWE retirement match:

"Honestly, I would have loved to see Bill Goldberg win that belt. Oh, man. That would have popped them. If he would have won that belt, can you just imagine? It would have been insane. It would have been crazy. It really would have been. I wanted that to happen. It didn't happen." [14:22 – 14:56]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Watch the video above to hear Idol's reaction to American television network NBC failing to show Goldberg's full post-match speech.

Austin Idol on WWE's short Gunther vs. Goldberg build

Saturday Night's Main Event took place in front of Goldberg's friends and family in Atlanta, Georgia. It had been speculated for several months that the WCW icon would compete on the show. However, the match was not made official until June 16.

Ad
Ad

According to Austin Idol, WWE's higher-ups should have turned the World Heavyweight Championship feud into a longer storyline:

"I think there was a lot of ways you could have gone on that. I mean, you could have drug that thing out. You could have easily drug that thing out. You could have milked that cow in there until the cows come home if they would have wanted to do that, but obviously they didn't, so I don't know, but anyway." [15:21 – 15:39]
Ad

Although the match was billed as Goldberg's last WWE in-ring bout, the 58-year-old has not ruled out wrestling again.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications