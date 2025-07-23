Goldberg should have beaten Gunther at WWE SNME, legend thinks (Exclusive)

Gunther retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Bill Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. In an exclusive interview, legendary wrestler Austin Idol gave his thoughts on the match outcome.Idol was a well-known name in the wrestling business in the 1970s and 1980s. The 75-year-old inspired many wrestlers during that time, including Hulk Hogan. Nowadays, he remains involved in the industry as a manager in the NWA.During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol explained why Goldberg should have won his WWE retirement match:&quot;Honestly, I would have loved to see Bill Goldberg win that belt. Oh, man. That would have popped them. If he would have won that belt, can you just imagine? It would have been insane. It would have been crazy. It really would have been. I wanted that to happen. It didn't happen.&quot; [14:22 – 14:56]Watch the video above to hear Idol's reaction to American television network NBC failing to show Goldberg's full post-match speech.Austin Idol on WWE's short Gunther vs. Goldberg buildSaturday Night's Main Event took place in front of Goldberg's friends and family in Atlanta, Georgia. It had been speculated for several months that the WCW icon would compete on the show. However, the match was not made official until June 16.According to Austin Idol, WWE's higher-ups should have turned the World Heavyweight Championship feud into a longer storyline:&quot;I think there was a lot of ways you could have gone on that. I mean, you could have drug that thing out. You could have easily drug that thing out. You could have milked that cow in there until the cows come home if they would have wanted to do that, but obviously they didn't, so I don't know, but anyway.&quot; [15:21 – 15:39]Although the match was billed as Goldberg's last WWE in-ring bout, the 58-year-old has not ruled out wrestling again.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.