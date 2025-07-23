  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The man who inspired Hulk Hogan's WWE character speaks out: "I am the motivation" (Exclusive)

The man who inspired Hulk Hogan's WWE character speaks out: "I am the motivation" (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 23, 2025 17:48 GMT
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan was WWE's top attraction in the 1980s and early 1990s. In an exclusive interview, Austin Idol gave his honest thoughts on The Hulkster, viewing him as an inspiration.

Ad

Idol was a major name in the wrestling business in the 1970s and 1980s. The 75-year-old appeared in several territories, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas. In 2023, Hogan revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience that his famous ear-cupping gesture was taken from Idol.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol initially responded in-character when asked what he thought of Hogan's comments:

"Honestly, I don't think anything about it. I mean, I've inspired a lot of people, Willie, you ought to know that. I mean, pretty much the entire world population, they've all been inspired by me, so one guy giving me props? One guy? No, come on. I am the inspiration. I am the motivation." [2:21 – 2:41]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Watch the video above to hear Idol's opinion on the finish to Gunther and Goldberg's Saturday Night's Main Event match.

Austin Idol is happy Hulk Hogan succeeded

In recent years, Hulk Hogan has divided opinion among fans due to his outspoken political views and controversies away from wrestling. Despite his critics, the 71-year-old is still widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE stars in history.

Ad
Ad

While some might have a problem with another wrestler using their mannerisms, Austin Idol has no issue with Hulk Hogan:

"It really doesn't register too much with me. I mean, honestly, it really doesn't. I'm glad for him because he really did well with a lot of these mannerisms that I did, so he did great with them, and I'm glad for him. Other than that, I don't really think about it. I don't really think too much about the past anyway, honestly, I really don't." [2:54 – 3:15]
Ad

Idol also reacted to American television network NBC cutting Goldberg's speech short at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications