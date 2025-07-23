The man who inspired Hulk Hogan's WWE character speaks out: "I am the motivation" (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan was WWE's top attraction in the 1980s and early 1990s. In an exclusive interview, Austin Idol gave his honest thoughts on The Hulkster, viewing him as an inspiration.Idol was a major name in the wrestling business in the 1970s and 1980s. The 75-year-old appeared in several territories, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas. In 2023, Hogan revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience that his famous ear-cupping gesture was taken from Idol.Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol initially responded in-character when asked what he thought of Hogan's comments:&quot;Honestly, I don't think anything about it. I mean, I've inspired a lot of people, Willie, you ought to know that. I mean, pretty much the entire world population, they've all been inspired by me, so one guy giving me props? One guy? No, come on. I am the inspiration. I am the motivation.&quot; [2:21 – 2:41]Watch the video above to hear Idol's opinion on the finish to Gunther and Goldberg's Saturday Night's Main Event match.Austin Idol is happy Hulk Hogan succeededIn recent years, Hulk Hogan has divided opinion among fans due to his outspoken political views and controversies away from wrestling. Despite his critics, the 71-year-old is still widely viewed as one of the greatest WWE stars in history.While some might have a problem with another wrestler using their mannerisms, Austin Idol has no issue with Hulk Hogan:&quot;It really doesn't register too much with me. I mean, honestly, it really doesn't. I'm glad for him because he really did well with a lot of these mannerisms that I did, so he did great with them, and I'm glad for him. Other than that, I don't really think about it. I don't really think too much about the past anyway, honestly, I really don't.&quot; [2:54 – 3:15]Idol also reacted to American television network NBC cutting Goldberg's speech short at Saturday Night's Main Event.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.