Goldberg receives legend's support after WWE SNME: "Give the guy some time" (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 23, 2025 16:14 GMT
2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Bill Goldberg's comments after his WWE Saturday Night's Main Event retirement bout divided opinion among fans. Austin Idol, a major star in the wrestling business in the 1970s and 1980s, recently shared his view on the post-match controversy.

Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on July 12. After the contest, the WCW icon gave a heartfelt speech to the crowd in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. However, only the beginning of the speech aired live on NBC before the television broadcast ended.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Idol agreed that the 58-year-old had a right to feel aggrieved:

"I can understand completely why Goldberg would really be hot about that, and I don't blame him because if that's your last match, give the guy some time, man. I mean, he doesn't have to give the Gettysburg Address. He's a smart guy. I'm sure that he would not have. In that control room, they know how that clock is ticking, and they know they can cut this short, they can cut that short. They can do whatever they're gonna do, and they didn't do it, so did they drop the ball or was it intentional?" [19:15 – 19:45]
Watch the video above to hear Idol's thoughts on several wrestling topics, including Hulk Hogan using many of his mannerisms.

Austin Idol thinks WWE "scr*wed up" Goldberg's speech

After Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg vented his frustration to interviewer Ariel Helwani about NBC cutting his speech short. He also claimed John Cena and The Undertaker would not have been treated in the same way.

Asked if the post-match segment was a "slap in the face," Austin Idol downplayed suggestions that WWE's higher-ups purposely made a timing error. He also dismissed talk that Goldberg might have heat with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

"Well, if it were to be a slap in his face, then he's got heat with somebody," Idol said. "Well, who would that be? Is it with Hunter? Triple H? Why would he even be back there for that match if he had heat? I don't think he would be, so I kinda think they scr*wed up." [20:41 – 21:03]
In the same interview, Idol provided an alternative take on how the World Heavyweight Championship match should have ended.

bell-icon Manage notifications