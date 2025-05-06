Former WWE Superstar buries Hulk Hogan after recent controversial comments

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is making headlines for negative reasons once again. The veteran recently got called out by a popular star for his comments during an interview.

While speaking to TMZ, The Hulkster opened up about competing with several amateur wrestlers back in the day. He got one of the names wrong as he referred to current AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin as Benjamin Shelton. He also made a factually wrong claim about being Brock Lesnar's first opponent following The Beast Incarnate's UFC departure.

Shelton Benjamin recently took to his X/Twitter account to call Hulk Hogan out for getting his name wrong. The 49-year-old mentioned he had lost respect for the veteran after the latter was caught using racist language on tape in 2015. He further asked the former world champion not to speak about him.

"Message to @HulkHogan. You lost me forever with your “don’t get caught” …or as you would call it “apology” speech. So rather than screw up my name and pretend we ever had any sort of camaraderie which we never had. Please do me a favor & [GIF]," he wrote.

Popular WWE Superstar lashes out at fans for comparing her with Hulk Hogan

Many wrestling fans have been criticizing Becky Lynch's booking, even comparing it to that of Hulk Hogan back in the day. The comparisons came following Lynch's return at WrestleMania 41 to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on the latest edition of the RAW Recap, Becky Lynch noted she had done a lot for the business. She called out the fans for comparing her to Hulk Hogan while referring to the veteran as a "scummy person."

"My nose doesn't, like, sit perfectly straight anymore. My shoulder is popping out. I've got scars on my arms. All of this because of what I've given to this industry. Like I wear the scars of what I've done on my body. I wear them. I wear them with pride because of all I've given back. And these people go around, they compare me to this scummy person on earth? After everything I've done, after everything that I've done for them," she said. [H/T: Wrestle Ops on X]

Becky Lynch will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Backlash Premium Live Event. The only singles match between the two stars ended with Lyra defeating her fellow Irish-born to win the NXT Women's Championship in 2023. It will be interesting to see if The Man can get her revenge at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, this Saturday.

