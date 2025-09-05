WATCH: Nick Khan's two-word response when confronted by WWE fan

A video has surfaced online of a WWE fan confronting Nick Khan about an issue with the company. The promotion is on the road to Wrestlepalooza later this month, and tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will air live from Chicago, Illinois.A wrestling fan stumbled upon Nick Khan at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights and took the opportunity to confront him about the promotion's extremely high ticket prices. Khan initially joked that the tickets were too cheap before sharing that he understood the fan's concern.&quot;I understand,&quot; said Nick Khan.The promotion is building toward Wrestlepalooza on September 20 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. AJ Lee is rumored to be competing at the event later this month after Becky Lynch cost her husband, CM Punk, the opportunity to become World Heavyweight Champion this past Sunday at Clash in Paris. Punk is in Chicago ahead of SmackDown and threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game earlier today.WWE President Nick Khan discusses things that frustrate himNick Khan recently shared some things that bother him in the business world. The 51-year-old joined WWE in 2020 after spending several years as a talent agent.During an interview with The Varsity, Khan expressed his disdain for out-of-office automated messages. He also noted that it drove him crazy when people claimed they were tired and noted that everyone felt that way.&quot;I just don’t understand why any human would do that. Basically, if someone emails you, it’s typically because they need a question answered or they need something (...) By the way, it’s in our hiring practice, you know, Chris Legentil, who is not only our head of comms [communication], but our head of talent. Chris is never an out-of-office guy. If you call Chris Legentil at 3 AM, he’ll answer on the first ring and say, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ In addition to out-of-office email replies that drive me crazy, the ‘Hey, I’m tired’ that drives me crazy. Everyone is tired,&quot; Khan said.The Cabra🐐 @ProDynamicJLLINK@WrestlePurists Nick Khan lives in a fake world where millionaires think that the middle class can afford $300 tickets for bad seatsIt will be interesting to see if WWE has any surprises planned for tonight's edition of SmackDown.