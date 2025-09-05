CM Punk makes major appearance ahead of SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 05, 2025 21:27 GMT
Punk made a major appearance today ahead of SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
CM Punk [Image credits: WWE.com]

CM Punk made a major appearance ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Second City Saint was slapped multiple times by Becky Lynch during this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand in Chicago, Punk made an appearance at an MLB game. The former AEW star threw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game today and got a great reaction from the fans in attendance. You can check out his pitch in the video below.

Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match at Clash in Paris. Becky Lynch interfered in the bout and hit Punk with a low blow to help her husband retain the title.

Big Time Becks then confronted Punk on this past Monday's episode of RAW and slapped him in the face several times while mocking him. The Voice of the Voiceless responded by warning Lynch that she would regret putting her hands on him.

Vince Russo reacts to CM Punk getting slapped on WWE RAW

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's assault on CM Punk this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that the segment between Lynch and Punk on RAW made the 46-year-old look weak. Russo noted that Punk just stood there while being slapped and that the promo fell flat.

"I felt like Punk left with his tail between his legs and it was flat. I did not like the ending of that. I'm not buying that, bro, because if you've got a female out there slapping the c**p out of a male, I don't understand at what point is enough is enough. You're just going to stand there and let a female slap you. I don't understand what you're supposed to do," Russo said.
The rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has been going on for months now. Becky Lynch's involvement has led to speculation that AJ Lee could be returning to WWE soon. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the feud between Rollins and Punk moving forward.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

