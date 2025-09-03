WWE Accidentally Confirms AJ Lee’s Return; Deletes Tweet

AJ Lee has been the biggest story in the world of wrestling over the past few days. Following rumors that she will be returning to WWE soon, it looks like an official company platform has accidentally confirmed it is happening.

The former Divas Champion has been tipped to come back alongside her husband, CM Punk, after Becky Lynch cost him the World Heavyweight Title against Seth Rollins. The four look set to partake in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20, as revealed by the official WWE Shop handle on X (fka Twitter).

They responded to a tweet asking about merchandise for AJ Lee, stating that she is returning to the ring. WWE Shop hopes to have new gear for her in time for Wrestlepalooza, which suggests that's when the match is happening.

"Hey there! Of course, we wouldn't expect that. With AJ Lee's return to the ring, we are looking to have some 🔥 gear hopefully in time for Wrestlepalooza. Be sure you're signed up for emails and get the latest updates on new live inventory. Happy shopping!"

WWE Shop has since deleted the tweet, but a screenshot of it has been making the rounds on social media:

Deleted post from @WWEShop on X

It remains to be seen when AJ makes her first appearance back. What a way to spoil one of the biggest returns in recent WWE history!

Will AJ Lee's WWE Return Be a One-Off?

As of now, we know AJ Lee will be back for Wrestlepalooza. However, reports have indicated this isn't necessarily a one-off, and she could easily remain in WWE for multiple matches.

Lee doesn't have a shortage of dream opponents in the company. A singles match with Becky Lynch would be the obvious one based on what she is coming back for. Meanwhile, Bayley would be a fantastic opponent for AJ, given that they are close friends in real life and The Role Model's current storyline.

Also, a match against Roxanne Perez is a must if she has an extended run. The Prodigy has modelled a lot of her work on AJ and considers the former Divas Champion her "wrestling mom."

