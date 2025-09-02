Major details surrounding AJ Lee's return on WWE SmackDown revealed - Reports

There has been a massive update regarding AJ Lee's potential return on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Wrestling fans began to speculate about a potential return for Lee after Becky Lynch attacked CM Punk at Clash in Paris to help Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship.According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promotion is preparing for AJ Lee's return to the ring at Wrestlepalooza later this month. The report noted that it was &quot;heavily implied&quot; by WWE sources that Lee would either be appearing or referenced during this Friday's episode of SmackDown.It was also disclosed that several female stars on the roster are excited about the 38-year-old's return because they grew up watching her. Fightful's report stated that they were informed that Lee's return wasn't a one-off and the promotion was hoping to do more with her moving forward.This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The Second City Saint is married to AJ Lee in real life, and the former Divas Champion could return to get involved in the rivalry with The Vision's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.Vince Russo claims AJ Lee's return to WWE might not work outWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that AJ Lee's return to WWE television might not work out for her.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that the company's product was so bad at the moment that fans would go crazy to see Lee again. However, he added that Lee could have a similar trajectory to Nikki Bella if she stuck around following her return.&quot;That's what they're doing. The shows are so freaking bad that when AJ Lee is gonna be a surprise, it's like The Rock is going to be on the show. That has a lot to do with the shows being so bad. It's like, give me anything. Give me anything and I'll pop for it, I'll put it over, and I'll say it'll be great. Bro, they're gonna have a mixed tag, and CM Punk and Lee are gonna go over. Then Lee is gonna fall into the Nikki Bella spot, which Nikki Bella has already fallen to another name on the roster. I'm supposed to get excited about that?&quot;Sugo @sugostrangeLINKI will be tuning in for aj lee returnIt will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Lee's return to the company in the weeks ahead.