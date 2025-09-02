AJ Lee’s WWE return might not work out, according to wrestling veteran: "The shows are so freaking bad" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed the issues surrounding AJ Lee's potential return to the company. The rumors got louder after this week's episode of RAW.

Becky Lynch confronted CM Punk on he red brand this week. She dressed down the star, claiming that he did not fit the vision and was not needed in WWE. Lynch proceeded to slap Punk repeatedly, saying he was pathetic and would do nothing about it. Punk was visibly flustered and vowed that Lynch would regret laying hands on him.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that the current shows were so bad that AJ's return would seem as monumental as The Rock coming back. He felt WWE would just use Lee in a mixed tag team match where she and Punk would go over. The veteran writer explained that if AJ stuck with WWE for longer, she would just become another name on the roster like Nikki Bella.

"That's what they're doing. The shows are so freaking bad that when AJ Lee is gonna be a surprise, it's like The Rock is going to be on the show. That has a lot to do with the shows being so bad. It's like, give me anything. Give me anything and I'll pop for it, I'll put it over, and I'll say it'll be great. Bro, they're gonna have a mixed tag, and CM Punk and AJ Lee are gonna go over. Then AJ Lee is gonna fall into the Nikki Bella spot, which Nikki Bella has already fallen to another name on the roster. I'm supposed to get excited about that?"

This week's SmackDown will emanate from Punk's hometown of Chicago. It will be interesting to see if AJ returns after a decade away from the company.

