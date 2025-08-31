Female superstar reacts to Becky Lynch attacking CM Punk and helping Seth Rollins at WWE Clash in Paris

Becky Lynch helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. On social media, Lynch's arch-rival Bayley reacted to the attack.In the main event, Rollins was out all by himself with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed banned from the arena after they ambushed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman was also absent after Reigns choked him out following his win over Reed. This saw The Visionary devise a new game plan featuring his wife.On X/Twitter, Bayley shared a two-word message after Lynch shocked the entire WWE Universe. The Role Model took digs at her arch-rival.&quot;!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IDIOT,&quot; wrote Bayley.Check out Bayley's post on X:Lynch was in action at Clash in Paris. Earlier the same night, she successfully defended the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella, marking another successful title defense since beating Lyra Valkyria to win the title at Money in the Bank.Big E predicted LA Knight to join Seth Rollins' VisionLA Knight was part of the Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris. However, before the four-way main event, Big E predicted The Megastar to be a surprise addition to The Vision.Speaking on Countdown to Clash in Paris, the former WWE Champion had this to say:&quot;I start to wonder now, like, we've seen The Vision. But is The Vision complete? Is this the guy who aligns himself with The Vision potentially to get to the next level like the Brons did? We see two guys in the Brons who had the potential and are now aligning with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins that has taken their careers to the next level. I wonder for LA, if he doesn't get it done here tonight, where does he go? That allyship with Paul could be it,&quot;Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk after he dethroned Gunther to win the title at Night One of SummerSlam in New Jersey.