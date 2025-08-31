Surprising former champion could join The Vision after WWE Clash in Paris, claims Big E

Big E recently claimed that a popular star could join The Vision following WWE Clash in Paris. The former member of The New Day believes that it could happen after the man in question suffers a loss at the premium live event.

The Vision has been an integral part of Monday Night RAW since Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman joined forces at WrestleMania 41. The two later added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to form a dominant faction. However, speaking on Countdown to WWE Clash in Paris, Big E opined that the group is incomplete, and LA Knight could be the next star to align himself with The Visionary and The Oracle.

While talking about Knight, Big E pointed out that The Megastar has been billed as a future World Champion by many over the last couple of years. However, Big E further opined that it has been a case of too close yet too far for the 42-year-old.

"He's [LA Knight] a guy, I think the last couple of years, a lot of people have penned as a future World Champion, and you worry if he starts to fall in this category of always a bridesmaid, never a bride. A guy who has the ability. I think it's written all over him," said Big E.

The former WWE Champion added that The Vision could be incomplete, and LA Knight's addition could take them to the next level. Big E noted that it could happen if The Megastar fails to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. He pointed out that aligning themselves with Heyman and Rollins greatly impacted Breakker and Reed's careers, and it could do the same for the former WWE United States Champion.

"I start to wonder now, like, we've seen The Vision. But is The Vision complete? Is this the guy who aligns himself with The Vision potentially to get to the next level like the Brons did? We see two guys in the Brons who had the potential and are now aligning with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins that has taken their careers to the next level. I wonder for LA, if he doesn't get it done here tonight, where does he go? That allyship with Paul could be it," he added.

You can listen to the entire discussion in the video below:

LA Knight to challenge for Seth Rollins' title for the second time at WWE Clash in Paris

LA Knight will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and the title holder, Seth Rollins, at WWE Clash in Paris. It will be the second instance of Knight challenging The Visionary for the gold.

On the August 4 edition of Monday Night RAW, LA Knight wrestled Seth Rollins in the latter's first title defense, two nights after the 39-year-old cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to pin CM Punk and win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Second City Saint showed up during the title bout on the red brand to attack Rollins, resulting in a DQ finish.

It will be interesting to see if LA Knight can finally get his mojo back and win the coveted championship belt at WWE Clash in Paris.

