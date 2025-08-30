WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Final Match Card & Predictions

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event is just hours away, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the chaos to unfold. The card has major match-ups lined up that have the world talking about the potential outcomes and implications it may bring in the future.With tonight's go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the France PLE, the card for the much-anticipated event is locked, with a final title match being added to the already stacked card.In this article, let's take a look at the confirmed match card and predict the winner for every bout.#6. The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) vs. The Street Profits - WWE Tag Team ChampionshipThe final bout added on short notice for Clash in Paris 2025 was the match between The Wyatt Sicks and The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship.Since their debut on WWE SmackDown, the horror faction has been behind the tag division; they have conquered and wiped out every competition in every way. However, now the Sicks are up against their toughest test so far in the form of the former champions, The Street Profits.However, it appears Bo Dallas may have some secret plans, as he was seen manipulating Montez Ford during a backstage segment with his tricky promo.For now, it looks like Wyatt Sicks may retain the title, with Ford betraying his long-time partner, Angelo Dawkins, and embarking on a singles run, as he possesses massive potential as a singles star.Winner prediction: The Wyatt Sicks retains #5. Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella - Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipThe Hall of Famer, Nikki Bella, returned to the Stamford-based promotion for yet another run. She participated in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 PLE and also competed in a singles match against Chelsea Green on RAW, showcasing that she can still remain at the top.Bella issued a challenge to Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW. The Man accepted the offer and officially announced their match for the France event.The two women could put on a five-star match given their thrilling wrestling styles; this may be a multiple-match feud between Becky and Nikki. Therefore, Lynch could use her heel tactics and retain the title, laying groundwork for their upcoming bouts.Winner prediction: Becky Lynch retains #4. Roman Reigns vs. Bronson ReedThe Original Tribal Chief will compete in a singles match at a premium live event for the first time since his WWE WrestleMania XL match against The American Nightmare.Bronson Reed has been disrespecting the family and legacy of Reigns by calling himself the &quot;Tribal Thief.&quot; The OTC could unleash fury on the Australian star and could defeat him, confirming his shot at Seth Rollins next.Winner prediction: Roman Reigns #3. Sheamus vs. RusevThe Celtic Warrior and the Bulgarian Brute have been embroiled in a heated feud for weeks on WWE RAW. They can't stand each other, and every time they see one another, they get into heated brawls.Sheamus and Rusev are set to face each other in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match, and it is indeed one of the most underrated bouts on the card, and has every potential to steal the best spot.The former AEW star has been terrorizing the entire RAW division since his return. Sheamus could finally overcome the Bulgarian Brute and beat him to end their rivalry.Winner prediction: Sheamus #2. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight - World Heavyweight Championship matchThe Visionary has been riding a massive wave of success since he turned heel and joined forces with Paul Heyman. He has always had an unfair advantage over his opponents, with The Vision faction always having his back during important bouts.Being against three top contenders in a four-way match could actually put Rollins in a tough spot; this match may have multiple near falls and close moments.However, using his heel tactics and The Oracle in his corner, Seth would most likely steal the win from Punk again, setting a singles match between them next.Winner prediction: Seth Rollins retains #1. John Cena vs. Logan PaulThe Leader of Cenation is nearing the end of his retirement tour, with only 9 to 10 dates left on his schedule. The 17-time World Champion is set to face Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris.This match could be the main event of the night. The bout would definitely have some jaw-dropping moments that would become a viral mainstream sensation, as Paul always looks to create viral moments, and there couldn't be a better partner than Cena to create such moments.John could end up capturing a big win over Paul. However, there is a possibility Brock Lesnar could return and launch another attack on The Last Real Champion.Winner prediction: John Cena