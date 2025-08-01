WWE champion Roxanne Perez drops huge AJ Lee tease ahead of SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 01, 2025 07:39 GMT
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion
AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

One-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Roxanne Perez, recently dropped a massive tease for AJ Lee's return. Although The Judgment Day star will be in action at SummerSlam, Lee's return tease wasn't for the upcoming show.

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will lock horns with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championship. They have already faced each other in a Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match at Evolution 2025, which ended in Perez's and Rodriguez's favor. Many now expect The Queen and Little Miss Bliss to emerge victorious at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Roxanne Perez has said multiple times that AJ Lee was her dream opponent. She even calls CM Punk and Lee her wrestling parents. During a recent edition of Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, the host asked Perez if she had told the former Divas Champion about her dream match.

The Prodigy revealed that she had told AJ about her dream match and wanted the legend to return to wrestling soon. Perez added that she receives a lot of advice from Lee about being true to herself.

"Oh yeah. Yeah, I've definitely told her. Uh, I told her that I don't wanna be 80 years old, so she's got to, come on, make it quicker, okay? Umm, but yeah, she's awesome and she's given me so much advice of, you know, being in the WWE and being in the locker room and staying true to myself. So, she's awesome. She's my wrestling mom," she said. [7:22 - 7:45]
Check out the podcast below:

Roxanne Perez wants to face another WWE legend

Apart from AJ Lee, Roxanne Perez recently revealed that she wanted to face another WWE legend in a one-on-one match. During the same edition of Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Perez revealed that she wanted to face Bayley in a singles bout and settle some unfinished business with The Role Model before the end of 2025.

"Bayley. I think me and Bayley have some unfinished business. And I think that we need to settle it in a one-on-one ring. I mean, one-on-one match in the middle of that ring. [The host points out that the two have never wrestled each other in a singles match] No, never. Never. Never. Never. So, yeah, I think we need to finish that for sure by the end of 2025," she said.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Please credit Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

