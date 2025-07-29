Current WWE champion pitches first time ever match against Bayley

Bayley is among the most decorated female stars on the WWE roster. A current champion recently expressed her desire to go one-on-one against The Role Model for the very first time.At the beginning of the year, the former Damage CTRL leader ignited a rivalry with the then NXT stars Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Although she shared the ring with both stars, the veteran did not compete in a singles contest against The Prodigy.During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Roxanne Perez was asked to name one star she would like to be in the ring with before the end of the year. In response, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion pointed out she had unfinished business with the 36-year-old. Perez added that they need to settle it one-on-one inside the squared circle before 2025 ends.&quot;Bayley. I think me and Bayley have some unfinished business. And I think that we need to settle it in a one-on-one ring. I mean, one-on-one match in the middle of that ring. [The host points out that the two have never wrestled each other in a singles match] No, never. Never. Never. Never. So, yeah, I think we need to finish that for sure by the end of 2025,&quot; she said. [From 14:43 onwards]You can check out the video below for Roxanne Perez's comments:Bayley shared an emotional message following major setbackAfter missing an opportunity to wrestle on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship following a backstage attack from Becky Lynch, The Role Model suffered another major setback on July 14 as she lost the two out of three falls number one contendership match to Lyra Valkyria. The winner of the contest was slated to wrestle The Man for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.In a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond last night on RAW, Bayley expressed her disappointment over recent losses. The RAW star added that she found herself short of words for the first time in her wrestling career.&quot;I already missed WrestleMania and now I’m missing SummerSlam. So, Jackie, for the first time in my career, I’m at a loss of words,&quot; she wrote.It remains to be seen what's next for Bayley following this series of multiple setbacks.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit The Wrestling Classic, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.