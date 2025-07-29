  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • Bayley forced to miss SummerSlam as she walks out after nearly breaking down in tears on WWE RAW

Bayley forced to miss SummerSlam as she walks out after nearly breaking down in tears on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:56 GMT
Bayley, Bayley missing SummerSlam
The star has spoken (Credit: WWE RAW)

Bayley almost broke down in tears on WWE RAW tonight after admitting that she was going to be forced to miss SummerSlam. This comes after the star was unable to be a part of WrestleMania earlier this year as well.

Ad

The former Hugger has been a constant presence in WWE over the last decade and has established herself as not only one of the top names but also one of the hardest workers of the women's division. Universally loved by fans for her commitment to wrestling and helping put over the younger talent, the star has not been a big presence in the company this year. Aside from a storyline featuring Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, she has not been highlighted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Before WrestleMania, Bayley suffered an "injury" and was replaced on the card by Becky Lynch, who returned after almost a year away. The star's sacrifice led to the program that followed, but now heading into SummerSlam, she is once again without a match. That will mean she misses two of the biggest shows of the year. She said that she has not been placed on the card, and that means she will be forced to miss The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad
"I already missed WrestleMania and now I’m missing SummerSlam. So, Jackie, for the first time in my career, I’m at a loss of words."

Bayley was almost in tears and confessed that she was lost for words tonight when asked backstage. She then walked out of the interview, leaving everyone else speechless as well.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications