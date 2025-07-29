Bayley forced to miss SummerSlam as she walks out after nearly breaking down in tears on WWE RAW

Bayley almost broke down in tears on WWE RAW tonight after admitting that she was going to be forced to miss SummerSlam. This comes after the star was unable to be a part of WrestleMania earlier this year as well.The former Hugger has been a constant presence in WWE over the last decade and has established herself as not only one of the top names but also one of the hardest workers of the women's division. Universally loved by fans for her commitment to wrestling and helping put over the younger talent, the star has not been a big presence in the company this year. Aside from a storyline featuring Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, she has not been highlighted.Before WrestleMania, Bayley suffered an &quot;injury&quot; and was replaced on the card by Becky Lynch, who returned after almost a year away. The star's sacrifice led to the program that followed, but now heading into SummerSlam, she is once again without a match. That will mean she misses two of the biggest shows of the year. She said that she has not been placed on the card, and that means she will be forced to miss The Biggest Party of the Summer.&quot;I already missed WrestleMania and now I’m missing SummerSlam. So, Jackie, for the first time in my career, I’m at a loss of words.&quot;Bayley was almost in tears and confessed that she was lost for words tonight when asked backstage. She then walked out of the interview, leaving everyone else speechless as well.