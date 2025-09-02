WWE blasted by veteran for what it did to CM Punk (Exclusive)

CM Punk is quite possibly the biggest star in WWE today. He is loved by both the younger and the older generations of the fanbase and is one of the biggest draws the company has on its roster. However, his latest segment on Monday Night RAW was lambasted by a wrestling veteran.

Ad

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized the company for what it did to Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless was seconds away from winning back his World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris before Becky Lynch intervened and helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain it.

The following night on WWE RAW, Punk and Lynch were involved in a heated promo battle, which ended with The Man slapping Punk multiple times. Addressing the segment on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that it felt like The Best in the World left with his tail between his legs.

Ad

Trending

"I felt like Punk left with his tail between his legs it and it was flat. I did not like the ending of that. I'm not buying that, bro, because if you've got a female out there slapping the c**p out of a male, I don't understand at what point is enough is enough. You're just going to stand there and let a female slap you. I don't understand what you're supposed to do," Russo said.

Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Ad

Becky Lynch slapped Punk numerous times during their segment and berated the wrestler as he returned to the backstage area. Before leaving, Punk warned Becky that she would regret putting her hands on him, which hints at something major that the wrestler is planning.

Punk was later seen talking to Adam Pearce, where he asked about the location of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The episode will take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, and many fans are expecting that his wife, AJ Lee, will finally make her long-awaited return on the show.

Ad

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More