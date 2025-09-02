WWE blasted by veteran for what it did to CM Punk (Exclusive)

CM Punk is quite possibly the biggest star in WWE today. He is loved by both the younger and the older generations of the fanbase and is one of the biggest draws the company has on its roster. However, his latest segment on Monday Night RAW was lambasted by a wrestling veteran.
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized the company for what it did to Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless was seconds away from winning back his World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris before Becky Lynch intervened and helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain it.
The following night on WWE RAW, Punk and Lynch were involved in a heated promo battle, which ended with The Man slapping Punk multiple times. Addressing the segment on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that it felt like The Best in the World left with his tail between his legs.
"I felt like Punk left with his tail between his legs it and it was flat. I did not like the ending of that. I'm not buying that, bro, because if you've got a female out there slapping the c**p out of a male, I don't understand at what point is enough is enough. You're just going to stand there and let a female slap you. I don't understand what you're supposed to do," Russo said.
Becky Lynch slapped Punk numerous times during their segment and berated the wrestler as he returned to the backstage area. Before leaving, Punk warned Becky that she would regret putting her hands on him, which hints at something major that the wrestler is planning.
Punk was later seen talking to Adam Pearce, where he asked about the location of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The episode will take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, and many fans are expecting that his wife, AJ Lee, will finally make her long-awaited return on the show.
