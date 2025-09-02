"It’s all mediocrity" - Ex-WWE employee explains why AJ Lee might return (Exclusive)

WWE fans are always excited about the return of any former superstar to the company, and AJ Lee is someone who fans are desperate to see make a comeback. Since CM Punk returned to the promotion in 2023, rumors and speculation regarding his wife's return have persisted, and it seems she might show up soon.

Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently explained why Lee might be back in the company. CM Punk has been embroiled in a rivalry with Seth Rollins since his return to the promotion. Punk was on the verge of winning back the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth at Clash in Paris before his wife, Becky Lynch, cost him the match.

Now that Seth's wife is involved in the rivalry, everyone's expecting Punk's wife to be involved as well. Vince Russo shared his thoughts on AJ Lee's potential comeback on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The former writer said WWE is relying solely on crowd reactions, and AJ Lee's possible return would provide just that.

"I'm telling you, you know, and we got pops in the box, and I would not be surprised if they are relying on the pop. In other words, okay, AJ Lee in Chicago on SmackDown on September 4th. Okay, well, we're going to need to do something else five weeks after that. When's Liv [Morgan] going to be ready? Okay, pencil Liv in for, you know, October 10th, and then wait a minute, Roman [Reigns] should be coming back in November. That's what I feel like. It's like Roman's out again, bro, so now we got another pop on this show. I literally feel like that's all we're doing. It's all mediocrity," Russo said.

While it's not yet confirmed whether AJ Lee will return to WWE or not, Liv Morgan and Roman Reigns will eventually come back. Liv is currently out with a shoulder injury she suffered in June, and Roman was recently written off TV at Clash in Paris as he's set to begin filming for the Street Fighter movie.

