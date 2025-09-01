AJ Lee may not be returning to help her husband, CM Punk! Exploring potential WWE RAW clue 

Becky Lynch's attack on CM Punk at WWE Clash in Paris has led to speculation that Punk's wife, AJ Lee, could finally return to the company after more than a decade.The issue here is that the former Divas Champion hasn't wrestled in more than a decade, and she is still recovering from a back injury. The story would be perfect if Lee were able to make her return, but it seems that WWE dropped a massive clue on RAW that suggests AJ won't be Punk's saviour.Punk was seen backstage speaking to Rhea Ripley, someone he has become close friends with, who isn't currently in a major storyline. Ripley and Becky Lynch have their own history, but it's clear that WWE is trying to establish a connection between The Second City Saint and The Eradicator.This could be so that in a few weeks, when the story with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch has reached a boiling point, she is the one to make the save.Rhea Ripley, instead of AJ Lee, could be a dangerous decisionIt's an interesting situation because WWE has already put a married couple against CM Punk, so fans' immediate reaction is that there has to be a married couple in response.AJ Lee was always a massive fan favorite, but if she isn't the one to help her husband, then WWE has definitely booked this all wrong. The problem here is that if Rhea Ripley does make the save instead of Lee, no matter how popular she is at the moment, she will be booed.WWE has to be aware that they are putting her in a lose/lose situation, unless the story unravels in the coming weeks, but fans are now on the AJ Lee bandwagon, and they will be disappointed if, in the end, it doesn't turn out to be the return of the former Divas Champion.