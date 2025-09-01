  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk embarrassed by female WWE star; forced out of the ring after assault 

CM Punk embarrassed by female WWE star; forced out of the ring after assault 

By Robert Lentini
Published Sep 01, 2025 20:47 GMT
Punk appeared on this week
Punk appeared on this week's episode of RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk was embarrassed by a female WWE Superstar tonight on RAW and was forced out of the ring after being slapped in the face. The Second City Saint competed for the World Heavyweight Championship last night at WWE Clash in Paris.

Ad

Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk last night at the PLE. Becky Lynch interfered in the match to help her husband retain the title and was revealed to be the newest member of The Vision faction.

Punk tried to confront Rollins tonight, but Becky Lynch showed up instead. The Women's Intercontinental Champion mocked the former AEW star and claimed he was the poster child for apathy. Rollins interrupted on the entrance ramp and challenged Punk to come after him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, Lynch stood in his way and started taunting the 46-year-old. Big Time Becks then slapped Punk a bunch of times until he finally said that she was going to regret putting her hands on him. The Man then continued to mock Punk as he exited the ring in embarrassment to end the segment.

WWE fans have begun to speculate that AJ Lee could return to the company soon to help CM Punk. Lee is married to Punk in real life and has not competed in a match since 2015.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications