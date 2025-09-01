CM Punk embarrassed by female WWE star; forced out of the ring after assault 

CM Punk was embarrassed by a female WWE Superstar tonight on RAW and was forced out of the ring after being slapped in the face. The Second City Saint competed for the World Heavyweight Championship last night at WWE Clash in Paris.Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk last night at the PLE. Becky Lynch interfered in the match to help her husband retain the title and was revealed to be the newest member of The Vision faction.Punk tried to confront Rollins tonight, but Becky Lynch showed up instead. The Women's Intercontinental Champion mocked the former AEW star and claimed he was the poster child for apathy. Rollins interrupted on the entrance ramp and challenged Punk to come after him.However, Lynch stood in his way and started taunting the 46-year-old. Big Time Becks then slapped Punk a bunch of times until he finally said that she was going to regret putting her hands on him. The Man then continued to mock Punk as he exited the ring in embarrassment to end the segment.WWE fans have begun to speculate that AJ Lee could return to the company soon to help CM Punk. Lee is married to Punk in real life and has not competed in a match since 2015.