WWE President Nick Khan Voices Frustration

WWE President Nick Khan has voiced his frustration over a particular issue. Khan, who joined WWE in 2020, has taken the company to new heights, with the sports entertainment juggernaut registering record revenue and profitability each year since he became a part of the promotion.

Khan oversaw World Wrestling Entertainment's deal with Netflix that kicked off earlier this year. He has now helped the company secure an exclusive deal for its premium live events with ESPN, starting next year.

While Khan is spearheading WWE's rise in digital platforms and its immense growth, he isn't a fan of one particular behavior. He appeared on The Varsity with John Ourand to talk about WWE's new ESPN deal, but the conversation ventured into different territory at one point. Khan was asked about his dislike for out-of-office automated messages.

"I just don’t understand why any human would do that. Basically, if someone emails you, it’s typically because they need a question answered or they need something (...) By the way, it’s in our hiring practice, you know, Chris Legentil, who is not only our head of comms [communication], but our head of talent. Chris is never an out-of-office guy. If you call Chris Legentil at 3 AM, he’ll answer on the first ring and say, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ In addition to out-of-office email replies that drive me crazy, the ‘Hey, I’m tired’ that drives me crazy. Everyone is tired," Khan said. [28:12 - 28:55]

Khan has been relentless in his pursuit of making the global sports entertainment juggernaut successful and helping it reach newer and broader audiences across the world.

"I read an article years ago, ‘I’m busy' is a way of saying 'I’m important,’ which I get, so I assume everyone is busy. John, you’re busy every day. Are there days where you’re like, ‘No one has texted me, I don’t have anything to do.’ It just doesn’t work that way. So, no out-of-office replies here. No, ‘I’m busy.’ No, ‘I’m tired.'” [28:56 - 29:12]

WWE takes massive step with ESPN deal

On Wednesday, it was announced that World Wrestling Entertainment has signed an exclusive deal with ESPN to live stream its premium live events from next year in the U.S. The agreement will see ESPN pay WWE $1.6 billion over five years.

The shows will stream on ESPN's new streaming service, priced at $29.99 per month. It is set to launch on August 21. Notably, World Wrestling Entertainment's deal with Peacock will expire this year, but SmackDown will continue to stream on the platform.

