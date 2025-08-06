  • home icon
  WWE
  WWE PLEs move to ESPN: Everything you need to know

WWE PLEs move to ESPN: Everything you need to know

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Aug 06, 2025 12:59 GMT
WWE &amp; ESPN locked a new deal [Image Source: WWE.com &amp; WWE on TNT
WWE & ESPN locked a new deal [Image Source: WWE.com & WWE on TNT's X]

WWE and ESPN recently made a huge announcement regarding a landmark multi-year deal. This news has set the wrestling world abuzz, as ESPN's brand value will elevate the global entertainment juggernaut. It is a billion-dollar deal, making ESPN platforms the exclusive US domestic home for all the company's Premium Live Events (PLEs) starting in 2026.

The transition from Peacock to ESPN's DTC service marks a strategic shift to a high-profile streaming ecosystem built for sports and live events. The deal supports WWE's push for global expansion under TKO, as ESPN's international reach could facilitate broader distribution of the company's Premium Live Events across the nation.

Here are five things you need to know about WWE's PLE deal with ESPN:

#5. Exclusive Streaming of PLEs on ESPN's DTC Platform

All WWE Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania and SummerSlam, will stream exclusively on ESPN's DTC streaming service for the US audience from 2026. For the past few years, the streaming rights of the PLEs in the nation belonged to Peacock, but this move is being considered as a game-changing decision in boosting WWE's fanbase.

This shift on ESPN will elevate WWE's legitimacy as a mainstream sports entertainment product. The billion-dollar deal ensures greater accessibility and visibility, potentially increasing viewership for the company's events. While the PLEs will stream on ESPN starting from next year, the weekly shows will remain on Netflix.

#4. WWE Has Locked The Deal For Five Years

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and it makes decisions envisioning the long-term aspects. The WWE-ESPN deal is a five-year deal that will span from 2026 to 2030. A long-term deal fosters a deeper partnership between two parties, enabling both to align their brands strategically.

Unlike a shorter deal, which might require frequent renegotiations in a volatile media market, this long-term agreement locks in a high-value contract. It allows the Stamford-based promotion to make investments in talent, production, and global expansion with confidence.

#3. The ESPN Deal Is Valued At $1.6 Billion

WWE's PLE deal with ESPN is being considered a massive financial leap, as it is valued at $1.6 billion. The deal, which is averaging $325 million annually, significantly surpasses WWE's previous $180 million per year agreement with Peacock for PLE streaming rights.

This financial boost strengthens WWE's position within TKO, enhancing its revenue stream alongside other lucrative deals. The increased income allows WWE to invest in superstars, host stadium shows, and do more international PLEs, solidifying its financial dominance in pro wrestling.

#2. WWE Will Retain Production Control

WWE will continue to produce all Premium Live Events throughout the year, maintaining creative and operational control over its events. Meanwhile, ESPN will gain the right to stream the events under this agreement, enhancing the overall event experience for fans.

The viewing experience for fans in terms of storylines will not change much, as Triple H will continue to remain the head of WWE Creative. However, the billion-dollar deal will undeniably position WWE to capitalize on ESPN's marketing and distribution power to grow its audience.

#1. The ESPN Deal Will Kick Off With The Royal Rumble

As mentioned above, WWE's recent deal with ESPN will start in 2026. It will likely kick off with the Royal Rumble next year, which is the company's first Premium Live Event of the year. Royal Rumble is one of WWE's "Big Four" PLEs, alongside WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series, known for its high viewership and cultural impact.

Kicking off with such a marquee event maximizes exposure for ESPN's DTC platform and sets a strong tone for the five-year deal. The event’s popularity, driven by its unpredictable format and high stakes, provides a high-energy opportunity to attract subscribers and demonstrate the platform’s capabilities.

