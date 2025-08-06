BREAKING: WWE makes major change for PLEs 2026 onwards

WWE made a massive announcement on Wednesday concerning premium live events starting next year at the 2026 Royal Rumble. The major move is part of the company's latest partnership that affects fans in the United States.After phasing out their own network in early 2021, the company began streaming PLEs exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. The partnership is set to end at the final event of the year, which will likely be Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, California.WWE announced that starting in 2026, all PLEs will be available via ESPN's streaming service, which is scheduled to launch on August 21. ESPN is also set to stream all preshow and postshow events.&quot;We are proud to reinforce the 'E' in ESPN at such an exciting juncture in its direct-to-consumer journey. WWE Premium Live Events are renowned for exactly the type of rich storytelling, incredible feats of athleticism and can't-miss, cultural tentpole experiences that have become synonymous with ESPN. Through our UFC relationship, we have experienced firsthand how transformational an ESPN presence can be, and we know this will be an exceptional partnership at a time of great innovation for both companies,&quot; TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro said in a statement via ESPN.ESPN's streaming platform will have a price point of $29.99 per month. Outside the United States, RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and PLEs are on Netflix in most countries and territories.