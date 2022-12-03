"A masterpiece" - Former wrestling official praises Tony Khan's booking of WWE legend amidst rumors of departure

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas praised AEW President Tony Khan for his recent booking on Dynamite. It was a storyline between the new world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and WWE veteran William Regal.

At the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, William Regal turned on Jon Moxley and sided with MJF. Last week, for the first time since the pay-per-view, both Friedman and Regal were in the same ring. The AEW World Champion revealed when, why, and how the two partnered up. Following the revelation, he introduced a new title with a Burberry-themed strap.

The segment ended when MJF shocked the wrestling world by attacking the WWE veteran from behind. Regal was put on a stretcher and was taken out an ambulance.

Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas discussed this segment on the Reffin Rant via Twitter. Korderas talked about Tony Khan giving the duo a lot of TV time. Thus, they could tell the story well.

“When they do take their time to tell a story, it does come off well. The MJF-William Regal segment, where MJF cut that promo, blasted William Regal from behind, they took their time telling the story with escorting William Regal out on the stretcher... they gave it time to marinate to breathe and really absorb, the audience bought right into it," Jimmy Korderas said [00:08 - 00:45]

The former WWE official called the entire segment a masterpiece and felt that the segment would be flawless if it had closed the show.

"The only complaint I have is that segment should have ended the show, as much as I don't mind the car-crash television with the six-man match. Still the MJF-Regal thing was a masterpiece” he added. [00:45 - 00:58]

Some of the talent are reportedly unhappy with Tony Khan

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, members of the AEW roster were not happy with Tony Khan as the focus was on William Regal following his segment with MJF.

Meltzer also stated that William Regal is leaving the company soon, and thus made little sense for Tony Khan to shift the focus to be on the veteran.

“But all that is fine, but I can’t understand putting so much heel steam to the point of being the point man in stealing the title on Regal, when it was known by the key people by this point he was gone in a few weeks... A lot of talent has questioned that in the same way now that everyone knows he’s leaving,” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestle Talk]

After Regal was knocked out, Bryan Danielson rushed to check on him. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion may look to get some revenge on MJF in the weeks to come.

