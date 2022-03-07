New Women's Championship belt unveiled at AEW Revolution

A new design for AEW Women's Championship was unveiled during Revolution Buy-In 2022 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. AEW presented the new design before Britt Baker (C) vs. Thunder Rosa.

The new belt has five golden plates, with two women wrestling on both the far left making a submission move and the far-right performing a flying manoeuvre.

The additional design showcases world continents to emphasize that the women's champion is the best in the world. It displays Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. North and South America are on the middle plate.

Rundown of AEW Women's Champion before the unveiling of the new design

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker I’m still gonna be the @AEW Women’s World Champion after Revolution so I need a lot of you to start working on your coping mechanisms now. I’m still gonna be the @AEW Women’s World Champion after Revolution so I need a lot of you to start working on your coping mechanisms now. 😘 https://t.co/b9Jc4JmHbi

Britt Baker is the current AEW Women's World Champion, holding the title for 281 days. She won the championship by defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021.

Before the design change, Shida, Riho, and Nyla Rose were others who won the title. Riho became the first-ever women's champion beating Rose on the inaugural AEW Dynamite episode on October 2, 2019. On February 12, 2020, Rose beat Riho to become the first transgender woman to win a major title in any promotion. She holds the shortest reign at just 101 days.

On the other hand, Shida won the title by beating Rose at Double or Nothing 2020. She holds the record for the longest reign as AEW Women's champ at 372 days. The new AEW Women's Championship will add prestige and credibility to anyone having it.

Edited by Abhinav Singh