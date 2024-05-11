  • home icon
A "new Kenny Omega" could return to AEW, surprising character overhaul teased

By Roy DSilva
Modified May 11, 2024 11:03 GMT
Kenny Omega has ideas for his return. [Image Credit: Kenny Omega Instagram]

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently discussed his in-ring return and stated that he wanted to regain his former AEW level.

The Cleaner made a surprise return to AEW programming on the May 01 edition of Dynamite, where he was assaulted by The New Elite. During a recent edition of his Twitch stream, the 40-year-old revealed he would be undergoing surgery shortly. Omega further hopes to regain his form from his early days in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I might be able to come back; I can't remember before my title run, I mean, jeez, early days AEW level Kenny Omega, where, yep, a little beat up from past injuries. I consider a new Kenny Omega with new packaging. just sort of presenting something completely different—a rebranding, if you will—for when I come back. To what degree? I don't know. I guess I will have to see how I feel,'' said Omega.

Omega admitted that his peak days may be past him. However, the former champion claimed that he wanted to bring ''something new to the table,'' to the product, which, according to him, was ''same-same!''

''In a perfect world, I'd like to come back better than I was before, not my prime; come on, those days are done. But I wanna come back a little different. Bring something new to the table. There's a lot of same-same... it's making me sick. Makes me f**king sick; watching all the same-same bulls**t all the time!" he added.
youtube-cover

Kenny Omega revealed plans for Double or Nothing 2024

The sixth edition of Double or Nothing will take place in Paradise, Nevada, on May 26, 2024.

Ahead of the marquee pay-per-view, The Cleaner announced The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry will lock horns with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and two other professional wrestlers in an Anarchy in The Arena match. On the recent edition of Dynamite, it was revealed that Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston will partner FTR in the Anarchy in The Arena match.

The Heel version of The Young Bucks has been in attack mode for a while, and it remains to be seen how this story angle moves ahead.

