Fan-favorite AEW star sends an interesting message to Bryan Danielson

Tony Khan has announced that we will hear from Bryan Danielson on tonight's edition of AEW Rampage. The latter's last appearance came on the February 2nd edition of Dynamite, where he put forth an interesting proposal for Jon Moxley.

Following Khan's announcement, Danhausen took to Twitter and made a request only he could make. He referred to " The American Dragon" as "Samuelson" and asked him to compliment him more. Furthermore, he urged the audience to tune in to tonight's edition of Rampage on TNT.

You can check out Danhausen's post below :

Danhausen, who debuted on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite, uses the power of social media to his advantage with his silly tweets. He has become more popular online since he became All Elite.

What did Bryan Danielson propose to Jon Moxley on AEW?

On Dynamite, Bryan Danielson proposed to Jon Moxley that they should join forces and take some of the younger guys like Daniel Garcia under their wing. He gave Moxley time to think about the same, and Jon is yet to respond.

Tony Khan has announced that Danielson will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone tonight on AEW Rampage, and he will be answering all the hard questions, including where things stand between him and Moxley.

Perhaps Danielson has an even better proposal for Moxley, or maybe he is tired of waiting and will demand an answer from him. We will find out tonight on Rampage.

