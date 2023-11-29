"A pros' PRO" - WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes addresses his former partner's AEW departure

Cody Rhodes is a top WWE Superstar and one of the faces of Monday Night RAW these days, but The American Nightmare still has plenty of connections left in AEW. One of his closest allies during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion recently announced his resignation, and Rhodes addressed the subject with some kind words.

The star in question is QT Marshall, who has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019. Marshall has filled several positions in Tony Khan's company, including associate producer and on-screen talent. He was often a part of Cody Rhodes' entourage on AEW television and also runs The American Nightmare's wrestling school, The Nightmare Academy.

Marshall's time with the company is now coming to an end, as the 38-year-old made clear on social media yesterday. In the wake of his former partner's resignation, Cody Rhodes took to X with a message of support, calling QT a "pros' pro."

"Did the work - was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers. A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends ha. I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding “num 2” through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far," wrote Cody.

Expand Tweet

QT Marshall reportedly resigned due to frustrations with AEW's direction

QT Marshall has been a major part of All Elite Wrestling throughout its young life, both on-screen and backstage. While fans often made it a point to reject him as an in-ring talent and character, few can deny his commitment and the hard work he's put in for the company.

However, it seems that Marshall may want something different out of Tony Khan's promotion than what he's currently getting. Reports have surfaced that the 38-year-old wants to be featured as an on-screen talent rather than just a backstage producer.

It's also been revealed that QT isn't fully on board with All Elite Wrestling's current direction, which he allegedly believes is veering more towards New Japan Pro-Wrestling's style of matches over storytelling.

While the above is a preferable turn to many of AEW's fans, it could be that QT Marshall simply doesn't think that the in-ring product should be the company's focus.

Where do you think QT Marshall will go from here? Do you think AEW should focus more on storytelling than wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!