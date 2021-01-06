"A rising tide leads to more success for everyone" - Scott D'Amore on those who say AEW gains nothing from working with IMPACT

AEW shocked the wrestling world on December 3 when Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and left Daily's Place with Don Callis. The latter then told the world the next time they would see Omega would be the following week on IMPACT Wrestling.

The AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will step inside an IMPACT Wrestling ring for the very first time at their Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16. He will team up with IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson to face the Motor City Machine Guns and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann.

Many critics have questioned what AEW actually gains out of this partnership with IMPACT Wrestling due to where both companies stand right now on a national scale.

But IMPACT Wrestling Executive Scott D'Amore sees the partnership quite beneficial for both companies as he recently went in-depth on the subject with Sports Illustrated.

“Everyone is entitled to their position. Look, AEW built a great product in a very short period of time. Our hats are off to Tony Khan and his team. I’ve always believed that success in the wrestling business is like a rising tide in that it leads to more success for everyone. I’m very happy we get to do some crossover stuff with them. Often in wrestling, the question is ‘Why would we work with someone else?’ This has put eyeballs on both companies. We’re very appreciative, and we think it’s added a buzz for both shows. The collaboration on the talent level creates the potential for a lot of fresh matchups. We’ll see where it goes next, but it is a great time to be a wrestling fan and a great time to be in the wrestling business.”

Scott D'Amore praises AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

Listening to D'Amore, it doesn't seem like the partnership between AEW and IMPACT will end at Hard to Kill. It's very clear that he would love to do something this year with Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks.

“The Young Bucks are two great guys. If someone isn’t happy with their success, I feel like they’re not a fan of great human interest and success stories. They went out and built this incredible thing. The Bucks have teased a return to Impact, and I’ll keep saying this—the door is always open. I worked with them briefly when they were first here, and they were great then and they were also great in Japan. They’re great people, and they’ve revolutionized the wrestling business and the way it looks. There is a bond that connects the Young Bucks and the Motor City Machine Guns. It’s a match we saw years ago, and seeing them hook up one more time is a dream match. They would put on an unbelievable, emotionally rewarding match for wrestling fans.”

What do you hope to see happen between AEW and IMPACT in 2021? Do you still have hope that New Japan Pro Wrestling will also get involved? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.