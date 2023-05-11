A storyline with AEW star Kenny Omega is the "best story in the world," claims former WWE talent

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been involved in some of the most engaging storylines in wrestling history, and a former WWE talent has claimed that one of them is the best of all time.

The talent in question is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, who played a major part in "The Golden Lovers Saga" between 2008 and 2018 as Omega's partner.

Omega and Ibushi's story stretched across companies like DDT, NJPW and ROH, and when speaking to Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota believes that it might be the greatest wrestling story ever told.

"We believe that Golden Lovers is the best story in the world. That's why, even when we're both 50 and 60, we definitely want to become a legend tag team all over the world. It is also one of my hopes and dreams." (H/T Fightful)

Kenny Omega was betrayed by Don Callis on AEW Dynamite

If there was ever a time where Kenny Omega needed Kota Ibushi, it would be now as he was recently betrayed by a man he once called family in the form of "The Invisible Hand" Don Callis.

During the closing stages of Kenny Omega's steel cage match against Jon Moxley, Omega his Mox with the One-Winged Angel. Before the referee's hand came down for the three, Callis stabbed Omega in the head with a screwdriver, allowing Moxley to pick up the win.

After the match, Callis went to stab Omega in the head for a second time. However, he chose against it and instead whipsered something in Kenny's ear, before kissing him on the forehead and leaving the arena as quickly as possible. It should be noted that Don didn't celebrate with The Blackpool Combat Club, so who knows why he did what he did.

